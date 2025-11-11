Chennai corporation launches competitive exam coaching in 81 schools

Chennai, Nov 11 The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has launched special coaching classes across its 81 schools to help students of Classes X, XI, and XII prepare for competitive examinations.

The civic body has also rolled out a parallel support programme for slow learners through subject-wise study booklets and dedicated counselling sessions handled by experienced teachers.

The initiative, announced during the 2025-2026 civic budget session, aims to equip students with focused preparation in Mathematics, Science, History, and Geography -- subjects crucial for both board exams and competitive tests such as NEET, JEE, and civil service entrance exams.

The classes are conducted by teachers from the corporation’s own schools who have undergone training in exam-oriented teaching methods. Each school will receive an incentive grant ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh based on student participation, with a total allocation of Rs 40.50 lakh set aside for the project.

The scheme forms part of GCC’s wider education development plan to improve learning outcomes in government-run institutions. Classes are conducted daily after lunch breaks and also extend beyond school hours.

“Each class lasts about an hour, and the focus is on one subject per day. This schedule allows students to strengthen their conceptual clarity and maintain steady preparation,” said a senior official from the education department.

GCC has also started coaching students on how to apply for various competitive exams and complete the necessary documentation.

“Preparatory books have been distributed to ensure that all students can access standardised study material,” another senior official said.

For slow learners, the civic body has introduced a special initiative to help them keep pace with others. Teachers with a record of producing strong results in board examinations have prepared simplified subject-wise booklets in a question-and-answer format.

“If used effectively, these materials will help students improve their scores and gain confidence,” said the senior education department official.

Through these measures, the GCC hopes to enhance the academic performance of its students, narrow learning gaps, and enable them to compete successfully in higher education and professional entrance examinations.

