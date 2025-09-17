Chennai Corporation to set up holding facility for aggressive, rabid dogs

Chennai, Sep 17 The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is in the process of identifying land on the city’s outskirts to house up to 500 aggressive, rabid, or suspected rabid dogs, in compliance with a Supreme Court directive issued on August 22.

The court had ordered that such animals must be kept in dedicated facilities rather than being released back onto the streets.

It also directed civic bodies to earmark a single designated feeding point in every ward for strays, where food can be provided under regulated conditions.

While the new facility is still being planned, GCC has released updates on its broader stray dog control and rabies-prevention initiatives.

In August alone, the civic body administered anti-rabies vaccination to 46,122 dogs, while deworming camps were held in five zones -- Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Alandur, and Adyar.

The special drive was launched by Mayor R. Priya on August 9 with the stated aim of building a rabies-free city. For sterilisation, GCC currently operates five centres that together perform about 115 surgeries daily, before the dogs are returned to their original neighbourhoods.

To expand capacity, the Corporation is setting up 10 new centres across the city and upgrading existing ones at Pulianthope, Lloyds Colony, and Kannammapet with additional kennels.

Dogs that undergo sterilisation are also being fitted with QR-coded collars and microchips, which carry details of their capture, vaccination, and release. So far, 12,255 dogs have been tagged under this system.

On the staffing side, GCC said it has engaged 16 veterinary assistant surgeons (including 11 on contract), five sterilisation surgeons, 78 dog catchers, and 105 centre staff. Additionally, three veterinarians from the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board have been deputed to oversee operations.

The Corporation is also tightening pet ownership rules. Licensing has been made mandatory, with 13,287 licences issued so far through online and WhatsApp applications.

Microchipping of pets is compulsory at the time of licence issuance. Owners abandoning animals, failing to clean up after them in public spaces, or allowing them to roam without leashes or muzzles risk penalties under the revised guidelines.

Officials said the multi-pronged effort -- combining vaccination, sterilisation, licensing, and tighter enforcement -- is aimed at ensuring both public safety and animal welfare in the city.

