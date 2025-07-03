Chennai Corporation to upgrade sanitation, water systems in schools, health centres

Chennai, July 3 In a major step towards improving sanitation and hygiene infrastructure, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has floated a tender worth Rs 96 lakh to upgrade and renovate toilets, water supply, and drainage systems across its schools and urban primary health centres (UPHCs).

The initiative, part of the broader Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) campaign and the Integrated Urban Flood Management for the Chennai-Kosasthalaiyar Basin Project, aims to enhance the cleanliness and safety standards in public institutions, particularly those catering to children and vulnerable communities.

According to GCC officials, the project will cover 66 Corporation-run schools and seven UPHCs. The scope of work includes constructing 49 new toilets, repairing six existing toilets, installing 37 new urinals, undertaking plumbing and drainage work for drinking water systems, and setting up 108 new hand-washing stations.

Additionally, the civic body plans to introduce reverse osmosis (RO) drinking water units and hand-wash facilities in 17 UPHCs spread across the city limits.

Officials stated that these improvements are crucial to ensuring good hygiene, especially in densely populated urban areas prone to waterborne diseases.

“The goal is to create a hygienic and safe environment for students and patients alike. These facilities will not only improve sanitation but also contribute to better public health outcomes,” a senior GCC official said.

The tender stipulates that the contractor must follow the specifications and guidelines of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

The scope of services includes electrical, sanitary, and all related civil works. The GCC has set a deadline of 549 days from the date of commencement to complete all works.

The contractor is required to submit a detailed project execution plan -- including procurement, excavation, concreting schedule, and quality control -- within 10 days of signing the agreement. This plan will require formal approval before on-ground work begins.

The civic body hopes that the WASH upgrades will serve as a model for future infrastructure projects in government-run schools and health centres, enhancing Chennai’s preparedness against health crises and urban flooding events.

This initiative comes at a time when the city is focused on improving its resilience through better urban planning, especially in the wake of repeated monsoon challenges and increasing demand for quality public services.

