Chennai customs commence probe after 10 high-powered drones seized at airport

Chennai, May 6 In a major security interception, customs officials at Chennai International Airport seized 10 high-powered drones smuggled into India from Abu Dhabi, triggering serious concerns over a potential security threat.

Customs authorities have registered a case and launched an in-depth investigation. CCTV footage from the airport’s baggage claim and arrival areas is under close scrutiny to identify the individual responsible for abandoning the bag.

Officials are also investigating how and why the luggage tag was removed, considering it a vital clue. The possibility of a security threat has not been ruled out, and central intelligence agencies have joined the probe to trace the origins and intended recipients of the seized drones.

The drones, according to the air customs officials, were cleverly hidden among packets of chocolates and biscuits inside an unclaimed bag, raising suspicions of a possible terror link.

The incident occurred on April 30, when an IndiGo Airlines flight from Abu Dhabi arrived in Chennai carrying 224 passengers. After all passengers had collected their luggage and cleared customs, airport staff noticed a large, unattended bag left on the conveyor belt in the arrivals area.

Following standard security procedures, IndiGo’s security personnel scanned the bag with a metal detector but found no immediate threat. Assuming it was a case of misplaced baggage, they kept it secured in the airline’s office for further verification.

However, after two days with no one stepping forward to claim the bag - and with its luggage tag torn off - IndiGo officials referred the matter to the Customs Department for detailed inspection.

When customs officers opened the bag, they were surprised to find food packets concealing 10 sophisticated drones. Each drone weighs around 1.7 kg and is equipped with high-resolution cameras capable of capturing sharp images and videos from a range of 15-20 kilometres.

Such drones are categorised as high-risk imports and cannot be brought into India without prior approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

The incident has once again highlighted the critical importance of vigilant airport security, especially concerning unclaimed baggage and the smuggling of advanced technology.

--IANS

