Chennai district election office moves to delist six dormant political parties in city

Chennai, Aug 26 The Chennai District Election Office has initiated proceedings against six registered but unrecognised political parties for failing to contest elections over the past six years, raising the prospect of their removal from the list of recognised political organisations.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, officials named the parties as the Kokula Makkal Katchi, the Indian Lovers’ Party, the Indian Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhagam, the Makkal Desiya Katchi, the Manidhaneya Makkal Katchi, and the Perunthalaivar Makkal Katchi.

The notice pointed out that none of these parties had fielded candidates in recent polls, effectively ceasing to function as political parties under the law.

The release said that the registration of political associations is governed by Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. Registration with the Election Commission of India (ECI) allows such bodies to avail themselves of legal provisions related to participation in elections. However, continued inactivity is treated as a lapse in fulfilling the very purpose of registration.

"It is self-evident that these associations have stopped functioning as political parties for the purposes of Section 29A," the release stated.

The ECI, exercising its powers under Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, has therefore proposed to delist them from the rolls of registered political parties.

Before finalising the action, the election office has extended an opportunity for the six parties to explain their position. Each organisation has been directed to submit a written response justifying why it should not be delisted.

The District Election Office has further scheduled a personal hearing for the parties to present their case. The meeting will take place on August 26 at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu.

Officials indicated that any decision on delisting would be taken only after examining the representations received during this hearing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor