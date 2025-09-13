Chennai gears up for monsoon with intensified preventive measures

Chennai, Sep 13 Chennai Mayor R. Priya has conducted a high-level review meeting at the Ripon Building to assess the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) preparedness ahead of the northeast monsoon, directing officials to complete all pre-monsoon preventive works on a war footing.

The Mayor emphasised that every measure must be taken to ensure citizens face no inconvenience during the rains. She also stressed the need for a more effective grievance redressal system, so that complaints from the public are addressed quickly during emergencies.

During the meeting, it was revealed that work is underway to establish Integrated Command and Control Centres in all three Regional Deputy Commissioner offices.

These centres are expected to streamline communication and coordination across departments, enabling faster response to flooding and related issues.

A key focus of the review was the desilting and cleaning of the city’s stormwater network.

Officials were instructed to complete the desilting of all 44 major canals maintained by the Corporation at the earliest. Water hyacinths, which obstruct free flow in many waterways, are to be removed on priority.

Additionally, canal bunds are being raised and concrete flooring is being laid in several stretches to prevent erosion and improve water flow.

Traffic management during heavy rains also received attention.

The Mayor directed that all subways must be equipped with motor pumps and water tanks, ready for immediate deployment to tackle water stagnation.

She also made it clear that all road works must be wrapped up by the end of this month.

Where roads have been dug up for civic works, re-laying must be carried out without delay to restore smooth movement for vehicles and pedestrians.

The review also covered broader infrastructure and development works linked to monsoon preparedness. From canal strengthening to road restoration, the Mayor underlined that timelines must be strictly adhered to.

She urged senior officials to ensure that teams work with maximum efficiency so that residents are not inconvenienced once the rains begin. The Mayor concluded the meeting with a directive to complete all pending works swiftly, reiterating that preparedness was critical to minimising flood-related disruptions in the city.

