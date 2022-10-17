Chennai: Jewellery shop owner gifts cars, bikes to staff for Diwali

With the festival of lights just days away, a Chennai-based jewellery shop owner gifted cars and bikes to his staff as Diwali gifts on Sunday.

"As many as 10 employees have been gifted cars while 20 have been gifted bikes", said the owner of the jewellery shop, Jayanthi Lal.

He also lauded the staff for supporting him thoroughly.

Jayanthi Lal said, "They have worked with me through all ups and downs. This is to encourage their work".

Earlier, Jayanthi Lal Chayanthi, the owner of Chalani Jewellery gifted eight cars and 18 bikes to his staff and colleagues. While some of them were surprised, others were left with tears of happiness.

"This is to encourage their work and add something special to their lives. They have worked with me in all ups and downs in my business and helped me earn profits," he said.

"They are not just staff, but my family. So, I wanted to treat them like my family by giving them such surprises. I am very happy wholeheartedly after this. Every owner should respect their staff and colleagues by giving them gifts," he further said.

Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar and it is believed that on this day Lord Rama (the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu) returned from a 14-year-long exile during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravan.

This year Diwali is being celebrated on Monday, that is, October 24.

People celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers in order to commemorate the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor