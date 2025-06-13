Chennai Metro Construction Tragedy: Pillar Collapse Near Ramapuram Kills One; Probe Ordered

A tragic accident during the Chennai Metro Rail Phase 2 construction led to the collapse of two massive support pillars near the Ramapuram area, close to the L&T office and DLF in Porur. The incident occurred on Poonamallee Mount Road and resulted in the death of one individual on the spot, triggering major traffic disruptions and a renewed focus on construction safety.

CMRL Project Director T. Archunan confirmed that preliminary investigations point to weak metal components as the cause of the collapse. “We are deeply saddened by this loss. The collapse was due to a structural failure attributed to poor metal strength. We are taking immediate measures to prevent such incidents in the future,” he said. Emergency teams swiftly removed the damaged structures, and normal traffic flow was restored later in the day.

Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to identify accountability and ensure compliance with construction standards. The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has since initiated reinforcement of all similar connections across Phase 2 sites to avoid future mishaps. Safety audits and stricter material inspections are now being prioritized. The accident has sparked concern among residents and commuters who regularly pass through the bustling Poonamallee corridor.