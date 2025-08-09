Chennai Metrowater to replace 40-year-old sewer lines in city at Rs 946-crore outlay

Chennai, Aug 9 In a major infrastructure upgrade aimed at ending persistent sewage issues in the northern parts of the city, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater) has announced plans to replace the entire 40-year-old sewer network in key neighbourhoods.

The Rs 946-crore project, taken up under the Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam, will cover 213 km of sewer lines, benefitting more than 20 lakh residents in areas such as Royapuram, Tondiarpet and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar.

The existing pipelines, many of which are prone to reverse flow, blockages and frequent breakages, will be replaced with larger-diameter pipes to handle the increased sewage load.

The main lines, currently 200 mm wide, will be expanded to 400 mm. Metrowater has engaged Sai Engineering Consultants to prepare the detailed designs for the works, which will commence shortly.

Metrowater Managing Director T.G. Vinay in a statement said the project would also include odour control systems at sewage treatment plants, along with the installation of 126 new pump sets and 41 diesel generators to fast-track the flow.

"We will also build between 200 and 500 new machine holes in each zone, enabling quick access for maintenance workers. Additional sewage pumping stations are planned in Kolathur and Villivakkam to address complaints of reverse flow," he said. The works are scheduled for completion by June 2026, though some have already begun.

Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar MLA J.J. Ebenzer welcomed the project but expressed concerns over the allocation of funds.

"Around 40 per cent of the estimated cost is earmarked for RK Nagar, but this will not be sufficient. We must also include Kasimedu and Tondiarpet, where the lines are over 30 years old. Narrow, rusted pipes often break, causing road sinkage," he said.

Royapuram MLA Idream Murthy said that six projects have been sanctioned for his constituency.

"We are replacing sewer lines in several bus route roads, including Mint, Cemetery Road and Old Washermenpet. The work is being carried out in patches to minimise inconvenience to the public. As per government instructions, no digging will be permitted after September 15, so 50 per cent of the pipeline work will be completed before that date, with the rest taken up after January," he said.

Metrowater officials believe the upgraded sewer network will significantly improve sewage flow and reduce maintenance problems, marking a major step forward in modernising the city's core infrastructure.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor