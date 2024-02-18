Chennai Police arrest four in attempt to murder case

Chennai, Feb 18 Four persons have been arrested in Chennai for their alleged involvement in an attempt to murder case, the police said on Sunday.

The police said that they arrested two persons on Saturday while two others were arrested on Sunday. They allegedly are members of a gang, led by one Rajesh.

A police officer told IANS that a group of four men attacked Yogesh (26) -- member of rival gang -- on Friday near Chettikulam ground in New Washeanpet.

Police said that Yogesh was attacked with machetes and sickles and was grievously injured.

“The gang escaped after the assault while the local people took Yogesh to the nearby hospital. He has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital,” the police said.

Police said that Yogesh is a member of another gang and had murder and attempt to murder cases already lodged against him.

“In September 2023, Yogesh along with his gang members had attacked Sasidharan -- a member of a rival gang. Following his treatment, Sasidharan and his gang members led by Rajesh alias Dorai Rajesh plotted an assassination against Yogesh,” police said.

Police said that Rajesh (35) -- a resident of Kaladipet -- the leader of the gang was arrested on Saturday and upon interrogation he revealed the whereabouts of other members of his gang.

“U. Raghupathy (29) was arrested from Royapettah; S. Dineshan (23) and V.Sasitharan (24) were arrested from Tiruvattiyur,” the police said.

Police said that all the four accused have been sent to judicial custody.

