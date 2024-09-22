Chennai Police arrest gangster Mani, family alleges threat to his life

Chennai, Sep 22 Notorious gangster, Mani alias CD Mani, who had several extortion cases against him, was arrested by the Greater Chennai Police from Salem on Sunday.

Mani’s father Parthasarathy told media persons that he was forcibly taken away by a police team led by Sub Inspector Kanakaraj in a vehicle.

His lawyer told newsmen that he was having 15 pending cases against him but that he was attending courts regularly without fail.

The lawyer also said that Mani was presently leading a secluded life in a rented home in Salem and was not involved in any specific case in recent times.

Mani‘s father has appealed to the state police chief to ensure his safety and added that there were no reasons for the arrest of his son and that the family feared for his life.

He has also written a letter to the Chief Minister’s cell and the Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission, regarding the safety of his son.

In the letter, he said, “My son Mani alias CD Mani was arrested from his residence at Salem by a Special Police team without explaining the reasons for taking him.”

He further said that this was causing a huge trauma to the family members and that there was a death threat to his son. Mani’s father in the letter also said that the safety of his son should be ensured and that to inform him and his family members on the whereabouts of his son.

Parthasarathy also said that his son was presently a reformed man and that there were no pending cases against him in the last few years. Mani‘s father also said that there were no pending arrest warrants against him.

It may be recalled that of late Tamil Nadu Police is in the dock over encounter killings. Recently on July 14, Thiruvengadam, one of the main accused in the murder of BSP state president, K. Armstrong was killed by the police near Madhavaram Lake where he was brought for evidence gathering.

Police said that Thiruvengadam who had several criminal cases including murder tried to attack the cops when his handcuffs were removed and hence police fired at him killing him instantly.

A few days before, a notorious criminal Kakathope Balaji, was killed by the Tamil Nadu Police at Vyasarpadi in Chengalpattu district. Police said that the team had reached Vyasarpadi during early morning hours to arrest Kakathope Balaji in a drug case. However, Balaji attacked the cops who had to fire at him and killed him.

It may be noted that 14 notorious criminals were killed by Tamil Nadu Police since 2019. This history of the Tamil Nadu Police has forced the family of CD Mani to publicly state about his safety.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor