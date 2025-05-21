Chennai Police head constable commits suicide ahead of drunk driving inquiry

Chennai, May 21 In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old head constable with the city police committed suicide after setting himself ablaze near the Taramani MRTS railway station on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Senthil, was reportedly distraught over an impending departmental inquiry into a drunk driving accident involving him the previous night.

Senthil, a native of Nagapattinam, was attached to the Law and Order Wing of the Taramani Police Station and resided with his family at the police quarters in Alandur.

According to police sources, on Tuesday night, Senthil, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, was driving his car along the Maduvankarai flyover when he hit a two-wheeler.

The rider, Murugesan (54), was thrown off the flyover and sustained serious injuries. He was immediately shifted to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where he remains under treatment.

Following the accident, Senthil reportedly attempted to flee the scene. However, members of the public pursued him and intercepted his vehicle near the Kathipara flyover. They alerted the police, and personnel from the Guindy Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) arrived at the spot.

After conducting preliminary inquiries and tests, officers confirmed that Senthil had been driving under the influence of alcohol. The traffic police obtained a written undertaking from Senthil, directing him to appear before the TIW for a formal inquiry at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, videos of the accident and his attempt to flee, recorded by bystanders, were widely circulated on social media platforms, further intensifying public attention on the case.

On Wednesday morning, Senthil reported for duty at the Taramani Police Station. However, before heading to the scheduled inquiry, he reportedly stopped near the Taramani MRTS station. There, he allegedly siphoned petrol from his two-wheeler and set himself on fire.

Passersby on the busy arterial road witnessed the horrifying scene and immediately alerted the fire and rescue services. Firefighters arrived at the spot and attempted to douse the flames. Senthil was rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital but was declared brought dead.

Senior police officials have initiated an investigation into the incident. The city police are also expected to conduct an internal review to assess procedural and mental health support mechanisms for personnel under disciplinary scrutiny.

