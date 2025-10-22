Chennai Police on high alert as rain intensifies, 12 rescue teams deployed

Chennai, Oct 22 With the northeast monsoon intensifying and relentless rain lashing the city, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has directed all departments to step up preventive and relief measures to handle potential flooding and related emergencies across Chennai.

Following the Chief Minister’s instructions, Chennai Police Commissioner M. Arun has issued orders to mobilise extensive safety and rescue operations in vulnerable areas.

Under his supervision, 12 specialised rescue teams have been formed, each headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police, to coordinate immediate response efforts across the city.

According to police sources, these rescue units comprise trained swimmers, personnel from the National and State Disaster Response Forces, and local volunteers experienced in flood relief.

The teams have been stationed strategically to ensure rapid deployment in case of waterlogging, road blockages, or emergency evacuations. In addition to the rescue squads, the city police have set up 39 dedicated control rooms to handle distress calls and coordinate emergency assistance.

Of these, 23 “mini control rooms” have been established in South Chennai alone, where several low-lying areas are vulnerable to inundation.

Dr Kannan, Additional Commissioner of Police (South Chennai), said that citizens in distress can contact the police emergency helpline number 100 for immediate help.

“Once we receive a call, our rescue personnel will reach the affected spot without delay. We are fully equipped to handle rain-related emergencies,” he assured.

Senior officials from the Police Commissioner’s office confirmed that coordination with the Greater Chennai Corporation, Fire and Rescue Services, and disaster management teams is ongoing round-the-clock.

“All necessary manpower, equipment, and vehicles are on standby. Chennai Police are fully prepared to face the challenges posed by the heavy monsoon,” a senior officer said.

With forecasts predicting more downpour over the next 48 hours, authorities have appealed to residents to avoid waterlogged zones and follow official advisories closely.

The city remains on alert, with emergency teams maintaining a 24-hour watch to safeguard lives and property.

