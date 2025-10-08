Chennai Police to install 300 AI surveillance cameras along Marina Beach

Chennai, Oct 8 The Greater Chennai Police are set to transform the iconic Marina Beach stretch into a high-tech security zone with the installation of nearly 300 artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

The advanced system is expected to boost public safety, enable real-time crowd tracking and facial recognition, and assist officers in preventing crime at one of the city’s busiest public spaces.

According to a request for proposal (RfP) floated by the city police, the project will cover 71 strategic points across five surveillance zones from the Labour Statue to Srinivasapuram.

The locations include prominent areas such as Kannagi Statue, Lighthouse, Napier Bridge, Santhome Church and Kamarajar Salai.

The plan involves deploying 280 fixed 8MP 4K Ultra HD bullet cameras along with 20 PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) cameras capable of facial recognition and automatic number plate detection.

“Each camera pole will be fitted with weatherproof enclosures, network switches and an uninterrupted power supply to ensure 24/7 operation,” a senior police officer said.

A mini control room will come up at the Marina Beach police station to collect and monitor video feeds, which will also be streamed live to the city’s Intelligent Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at Vepery.

Officials said the network will rely on a mix of radio frequency links, optical fibre and leased lines to ensure seamless transmission.

The AI-driven platform is designed to raise instant alerts about unusual crowd build-up, suspicious movements and potential security breaches.

Video recordings will be stored locally for 30 days and archived centrally for longer-term access.

Authorities have assured that data security will remain a priority, with the system featuring firewalls, VPN encryption and intrusion prevention measures.

Integration with Chennai’s existing ICCC network -- which already links hundreds of cameras citywide -- is also planned. Mylapore MLA Dha Velu said the new surveillance would help curb drug-related activity along the beach.

“Many outsiders misuse the space for drug consumption. These cameras will make the area safer, especially beyond Lighthouse, where the footfall has been growing steadily,” he said.

Officials said the project is part of a wider effort to modernise Chennai’s policing infrastructure and ensure the Marina Beach remains both vibrant and secure for lakhs of visitors.

