Chennai Power Outage Today: 7-Hour Electricity Cut in These Areas for Maintenance on IAF Tambaram 33 KV Line

Several areas in Chennai are expected to witness a power outage today (Thursday), August 14, due to essential maintenance work at the IAF Tambaram 33 KV Line. Authorities have scheduled a seven-hour electricity cut from 9 am to 4 pm. The repair work is to be carried out to ensure the reliability and safety of the electricity supply in these areas.

The outage will affect several areas that receive power from the Tambaram 33 KV line: the Indian Air Force Area, Kanthasamy Colony, LIC Colony, Sundaram Colony, Mothilal Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Ganapathipuram, Velachery Main Road, Rajendra Nagar, Club Road, Kalpana Nagar, Rojathottam, Sriram Nagar, Devanesan Nagar, and Professor Colony.

Also Read | Dombivli Water Cut: KDMC Announces Water Supply Suspension on August 13 - Check Timings and Other Details Here.

Essential services and commercial establishments may be affected during the cutoff period, and authorities have urged citizens to minimise the use of high-power appliances. Emergency services, hospitals, and critical infrastructure are expected to receive alternative arrangements to ensure uninterrupted functioning.