Chennai Rains: Tamil Nadu Government Orders Closure of Schools and Colleges; Orange Alert Issued

The Tamil Nadu government has ordered schools and colleges to remain closed in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts on Tuesday, October 15, due to the forecast of heavy rainfall. Chief Minister MK Stalin has also urged IT companies in these districts to permit employees to work from home until October 18.

The District Magistrates of the four affected districts have stated that they are fully prepared to handle any situation resulting from potential flooding and inundation. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu over the next three days. "Isolated heavy to very heavy rain is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal between October 12-16, with the most intense downpours likely on October 14-15. An orange alert has been issued from October 14-16," the IMD stated.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Rain lashes parts of Chennai city.



This weather system is anticipated to intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area and move northwest toward the northern coasts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and southern Andhra Pradesh over the next two days.