Chennai Shocker: Doctor Stabbed Seven Times by Patient's Son Over at Kalaignar Centenary hospital

A medical oncologist at Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai was stabbed seven times on Wednesday by a patient's son, allegedly due to grievances over his mother's treatment, a hospital official reported. The assault occurred in the Outpatient room during a discussion about the patient’s care. The attacker was quickly detained by hospital staff and handed over to police, who are currently questioning him. The injured doctor is receiving treatment and is reported to be in stable condition, according to the official.

Government doctors, strongly condemning the attack, announced a strike and Health Minister Ma Subramanian is said to hold talks with them.

The assailant, identified as Vignesh from a suburban neighborhood, attacked Dr. Balaji, a well-known oncologist and associate professor in medical oncology at the government hospital, over issues related to his mother Kanchana’s treatment. According to an official who spoke to reporters, Vignesh locked the OP room before stabbing Dr. Balaji multiple times in the neck, behind the ear, chest, forehead, back, head, and stomach, causing significant blood loss. The doctor, already a heart patient who had previously undergone surgery, was left in critical condition after the attack, the official, an emergency medicine anesthesiologist, added.

Vignesh entered the OP room under the pretense of discussing his mother's treatment and, once inside, closed the door, making it difficult for others to intervene. Eventually, with the assistance of security personnel, staff, and bystanders, the door was opened, and the injured doctor was brought out, officials said.

The oncologist, who had also undergone pacemaker implantation was resuscitated and immediately operated upon by a multidisciplinary team of surgeons.The victim bled excessively and his medication for his heart ailment is the likely reason for more blood loss. Two units of blood was transfused and all wounds were sutured. "We have to wait and see for another six to eight hours for his recovery; the oncologist is under anaesthesia."