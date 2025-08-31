Chennai struggles with half completed works ahead of northeast monsoon

Chennai, Aug 31 With just weeks left before the onset of the northeast monsoon, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has managed to complete only half of the city’s road restoration work.

Of the 3,908 interior roads identified for re-laying, only 1,862 have been covered in the past two months, leaving large stretches across the city in disrepair. The civic body had set itself a September 15 deadline for completing the work. However, several stretches remain unattended even after the completion of stormwater drainage, sewage, and electricity-related projects.

The slow progress has left residents anxious about another monsoon season marked by potholes, waterlogging, and unsafe commutes.

Neighbourhoods such as K K Nagar, Thoraipakkam, West Mambalam, Ashok Nagar, and Vadapalani are among the worst affected. Many of these localities are dotted with dug-up stretches, uneven patches, and craters that make daily travel slow and hazardous.

Residents complain that the delays have already caused accidents and falls, while the recent spells of rain have worsened conditions in several areas. In some places, temporary measures such as dumping debris have been attempted instead of proper re-laying, but these have further inconvenienced commuters, particularly two-wheeler riders.

Certain stretches re-laid months ago were dug up again soon after, raising questions over planning and coordination between departments.

The lack of attention to interior roads has also become a sore point, with visible focus placed only on bus route roads. Residents say the disparity has left inner neighbourhoods neglected and unfit for regular use. In several parts of West Mambalam, newly laid roads were dug up again within days, sparking criticism over the waste of public funds.

Civic officials maintain that efforts are being made to accelerate the pace of work, and instructions have been given to restrict fresh road cuts. Notices have also been issued to service departments to stop excavation activities from August 31.

With the northeast monsoon expected to intensify in late September and October, the pressure is mounting on the civic body to complete the pending works. Unless the pace picks up significantly, Chennai could once again face a monsoon season plagued by broken roads, slow traffic, and mounting frustration among commuters.

