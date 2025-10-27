Chennai to conduct door-to-door survey to enforce pet dog microchipping, licensing

Chennai, Oct 27 In a move to strengthen pet regulation and curb violations, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has decided to launch a door-to-door survey to identify pet dogs that have not been licensed or microchipped.

The civic body, which made microchipping mandatory earlier this month, plans to impose fines on owners who fail to comply after a grace period. The initiative follows poor public response to GCC’s updated online portal for pet registration, which went live on October 3.

Despite the convenience of the digital process, only about 120 dog owners have come forward so far to register and microchip their pets. Concerned over the lack of participation, the Corporation aims to intensify awareness and enforcement through direct verification drives.

According to officials, a formal resolution to approve the survey will be introduced in the upcoming Corporation Council meeting. Once approved, the survey teams will visit households across the city to check for unlicensed dogs and verify vaccination and microchip details.

Pet owners found without valid licenses will be asked to regularise their pets within a stipulated time before penalties are imposed. The measure is part of a broader effort to improve animal welfare and ensure public safety by maintaining accurate records of the city’s pet population.

The Corporation’s decision comes amid growing concern over the increasing number of abandoned dogs, particularly foreign breeds, across Chennai’s streets and beaches.

With financial strain and lack of experience in handling imported breeds cited as key reasons, the city has seen a rise in pet abandonment cases over the past year. Animal welfare organisations have urged authorities to strengthen enforcement while also focusing on awareness campaigns about responsible pet ownership.

They emphasise that collaboration between GCC officials and volunteers will be crucial during vaccination and sterilisation drives.

While the microchipping initiative is aimed primarily at domestic pets, civic officials have clarified that stray dogs will continue to be managed through existing vaccination and birth control programmes rather than microchipping.

The Corporation believes the new enforcement mechanism will bring accountability to pet ownership and ensure that the city’s animal population is better monitored and protected.

