Chennai to open voter help centres in 947 booths to assist with SIR forms

Chennai, Nov 18 The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) announced that voter help centres will function across the city from Tuesday (November 18) till November 25 to assist voters with queries related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) forms, which are being distributed as part of the ongoing electoral roll verification drive.

In a press release, Corporation Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran said the Special Intensive Revision for the 2026 General Elections is progressing simultaneously across all 16 Assembly constituencies in Chennai district.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have been carrying out door-to-door visits to distribute SIR forms to voters and collect filled-in forms. To help voters understand and complete the SIR forms correctly, the Corporation has set up voter help centres at 947 polling stations, which will function for eight days -- from Tuesday until November 25 -- between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

These centres will clarify doubts related to filling out the SIR forms, assist voters in verifying their details, and help trace voter and family information from the 2005 electoral roll, which is being used for reference during the revision exercise.

Senior citizens and persons with disabilities may visit the centres with a companion. Officials will also check the documents attached to the forms and verify the voter details submitted.

The Commissioner highlighted the significant role of polling agents from recognised political parties in the smooth execution of the SIR exercise.

As per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, polling agents may collect and submit up to 50 filled SIR forms per day until the publication of the draft electoral roll.

When submitting these forms at the polling stations, agents must also provide a formal acknowledgement and hand them over to the polling officers concerned.

Kumaragurubaran urged voters to make full use of the help centres to ensure that their details are updated accurately in the electoral roll, strengthening the transparency and efficiency of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision ahead of the 2026 Lok Sabha elections.

