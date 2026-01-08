Chennai to see return of double-decker buses after 17 years

Chennai, Jan 8 Chennai is set to witness the return of double-decker buses after a gap of more than 17 years, with the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) drawing up plans to induct 20 air-conditioned electric double-decker buses as part of its fleet electrification programme.

According to a tender floated by the MTC on Thursday, the buses will be procured under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model.

A pre-bid meeting for interested bidders has been scheduled for January 13 at 3 p.m. Under the GCC framework, the buses will be owned, operated and maintained by the selected contractor, while the MTC will make payments based on kilometres operated.

Fare collection and revenue, however, will continue to vest with the transport undertaking. The move marks a significant shift towards modern, sustainable public transport in the city and has already generated public interest. This enthusiasm was recently sparked after an electric double-decker bus manufactured by Switch Mobility was spotted on Chennai roads, with images and videos circulating widely on social media platforms.

Officials clarified that the proposed buses would not be deployed across the entire city network. Due to their height, double-decker buses require adequate vertical clearance, making them unsuitable for routes with low bridges, overhead power lines, flyovers or other structural obstructions.

As a result, services will be restricted to select corridors that meet safety and infrastructure requirements. The initiative aligns Chennai with similar efforts in other Indian cities.

Mumbai rolled out the country's first air-conditioned electric double-decker buses in January 2023, while Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar have also introduced such services in recent years.

Thiruvananthapuram, meanwhile, operates open-top double-decker buses primarily aimed at tourism. All 20 buses proposed for Chennai are designed, developed and manufactured by a private company.

The company had conducted a trial run of an electric double-decker bus in the city in August 2023. The trial followed an earlier announcement by the Transport Minister that the feasibility of operating double-decker buses, particularly on select tourist-oriented routes, would be examined.

Chennai has a long association with double-decker buses dating back to the 1970s.

Though discontinued in the 1980s, the iconic buses made a brief comeback in 1997 and operated on the High Court–Tambaram route until 2008, when they were withdrawn again. The latest proposal, officials said, aims to revive that legacy in a cleaner, more commuter-friendly electric avatar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor