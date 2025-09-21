Chennai to unveil ‘One City, One Ticket’ transport app on Monday

Chennai, Sep 21 Chennai is set to make history by becoming the first city in the country to integrate all modes of public transport under a single digital platform.

On Monday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will launch the much-awaited ‘Chennai One’ app, developed by the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA), at the authority’s second governing board meeting.

The launch marks a major step in the state government’s efforts to create an inclusive and sustainable transport ecosystem for the fast-growing metropolis. Alongside the app, the Chief Minister will also approve the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP), a long-term roadmap that will guide the city’s transport strategies over the next 25 years.

The CMP has been designed to ensure seamless connectivity, improve commuter convenience, and reduce carbon emissions by strengthening the share of public and non-motorised transport.

At the heart of this initiative is the ‘One City, One Ticket’ feature, which will allow passengers to use a single QR-enabled ticket across buses, metro trains, suburban rail, cabs, and autorickshaws. This means commuters can switch between modes of transport without having to stand in multiple queues or buy separate tickets, saving both time and effort. In addition to ticketing integration, the app offers real-time updates on the arrival and departure of buses and trains, enabling passengers to better plan their journeys.

Tickets can be purchased directly through UPI and other digital payment modes, further encouraging cashless transactions and reducing congestion at ticket counters.

The government has also placed emphasis on inclusivity by ensuring the app supports multiple languages, including Tamil, English, Telugu, Kannada, and others, making it accessible to a wide section of commuters.

Officials believe the app will not only improve the commuter experience but also encourage a shift from private vehicles to public transport, thereby easing road congestion and cutting emissions.

For a city that handles millions of daily trips, this integration is expected to be a game-changer in urban mobility. With the dual launch of the Chennai One app and the CMP, the state is signalling its commitment to modernising transport infrastructure while prioritising sustainability, efficiency, and commuter convenience.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor