Chennai Water Cut Alert: Supply To Be Disrupted in Several Areas Due To Metro Work - Check List Of Affected Areas

Residents of several areas in Chennai are set to experience both water and power supply disruptions starting January 22, 2024. The Chennai Metro Rail Limited will be carrying out essential work on the drinking water pipeline network in Alandur, leading to a two-day water supply interruption. Meanwhile, planned power cuts will also affect parts of Koyambedu and Kumananchavadi due to maintenance by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation.

Here are the important details for those affected:

Water Supply Disruption: From 9 PM on January 22, 2024, to 9 PM on January 24, 2024, residents in the following areas will face a water cut due to pipeline work on Paul Wells Road, Alandur:

Teynampet

Kodambakkam

Valasaravakkam

Alandur

Adyar

Pozhichalur

Cowl Bazaar (Pallavaram Municipality)

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) recommends storing water in advance and offers online booking for water tankers. For additional support, residents can contact the helpline at 044-45674567. The street water supply will remain operational throughout the disruption.

Power Supply Disruption: On January 22, 2024, parts of Koyambedu and Kumananchavadi will experience power cuts between 9 AM and 2 PM due to maintenance work by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO). The affected areas include:

Koyambedu:

Jai Nagar

Amaravathi Nagar

Pragadeswarar Nagar

Sakthi Nagar

Valluvar Salai

Balavinayagar Nagar

Vinayagapuram

Annai Sathya Nagar

Thirukumarapuram

Thiruveedhi

Amman Koil Street

Dr. Ambedkar Street

TSD Nagar

Janakiraman Colony

Part of 100 Feet Road

SAF Games Village

Alagiri Nagar

Chinmaya Nagar

Loganatha Nagar

Indira Gandhi Street

Mangali Nagar

Kumananchavadi:

Golden Homes FDR1

Golden Homes FDR2

Poonamallee Bypass

BSNL MTC Depot

Residents are advised to prepare accordingly for these disruptions.

