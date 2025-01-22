Chennai Water Cut Alert: Supply To Be Disrupted in Several Areas Due To Metro Work - Check List Of Affected Areas
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 22, 2025 03:58 PM2025-01-22T15:58:07+5:302025-01-22T15:58:53+5:30
Residents of several areas in Chennai are set to experience both water and power supply disruptions starting January 22, 2024. The Chennai Metro Rail Limited will be carrying out essential work on the drinking water pipeline network in Alandur, leading to a two-day water supply interruption. Meanwhile, planned power cuts will also affect parts of Koyambedu and Kumananchavadi due to maintenance by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation.
Here are the important details for those affected:
Water Supply Disruption: From 9 PM on January 22, 2024, to 9 PM on January 24, 2024, residents in the following areas will face a water cut due to pipeline work on Paul Wells Road, Alandur:
Teynampet
Kodambakkam
Valasaravakkam
Alandur
Adyar
Pozhichalur
Cowl Bazaar (Pallavaram Municipality)
The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) recommends storing water in advance and offers online booking for water tankers. For additional support, residents can contact the helpline at 044-45674567. The street water supply will remain operational throughout the disruption.
Power Supply Disruption: On January 22, 2024, parts of Koyambedu and Kumananchavadi will experience power cuts between 9 AM and 2 PM due to maintenance work by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO). The affected areas include:
Koyambedu:
Jai Nagar
Amaravathi Nagar
Pragadeswarar Nagar
Sakthi Nagar
Valluvar Salai
Balavinayagar Nagar
Vinayagapuram
Annai Sathya Nagar
Thirukumarapuram
Thiruveedhi
Amman Koil Street
Dr. Ambedkar Street
TSD Nagar
Janakiraman Colony
Part of 100 Feet Road
SAF Games Village
Alagiri Nagar
Chinmaya Nagar
Loganatha Nagar
Indira Gandhi Street
Mangali Nagar
Kumananchavadi:
Golden Homes FDR1
Golden Homes FDR2
Poonamallee Bypass
BSNL MTC Depot
Residents are advised to prepare accordingly for these disruptions.