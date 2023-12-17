Chennai weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in South Tamil Nadu districts for 2 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange alert on Sunday for heavy to very heavy rain in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala on December 17 and 18. The Met department predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rain in south Tamil Nadu, affecting districts such as Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, and Tenkasi.

Southern districts of Tamil Nadu, including Tirunelveli and Tenkasi, have already experienced severe waterlogging due to heavy rainfall on Sunday. In response to the weather conditions, four teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are being deployed to Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari with rescue equipment.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin initiated the distribution of Rs 6,000 in cash assistance to families affected by cyclone Michaung-induced rains and floods. The cash relief is aimed at aiding residents in Chennai and nearby areas, including the districts of Chengelpet, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur, reported news agency PTI.

Stalin personally handed out cash assistance to women heads of families in Velachery, one of the severely affected areas. The exercise of distribution of tokens, specifying the date and time of cash distribution at jurisdictional ration shops, started a couple of days ago.