Chennai Woman Sends 21 Bomb Threats to Frame Man Who Refused to Marry Her; Arrested

A probe into e-mails threatening blasts at Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and different places in 12 states has unravelled a tale of one-sided love and vengeance allegedly unleashed by a woman executive of an MNC in Chennai to defame a man, leading to her arrest. After the man she dreamt would be her husband married another woman, the accused, identified as Rene Joshilda, decided to avenge the 'rejection' and used deception to wreak havoc in his life.

According to police, she used fake email IDs, virtual private networks (VPNs), and the dark web to hide her identity and location. She was arrested by the Ahmedabad cyber crime team from her residence in Chennai on Saturday following an extended technical surveillance, which involved picking the digital trail, an official said on Monday, told the news agency PTI.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sharad Singhal on Monday said Joshilda created different email IDs, some of which were in the name of Divij Prabhakar, whom she wanted to marry. An engineer trained in Robotics, Joshilda has been working as a senior consultant at a multinational firm in Chennai since 2022. "She has done her engineering from Chennai and a course in Robotics. Currently, she is a senior consultant at Deloitte. She loved Divij Prabhakar and wanted to marry him, but it remained one-sided," Singhal told reporters.

Her dreams crashed when Prabhakar married another girl in February, filling her with revulsion and revenge. "In a bid to frame him, she created different email IDs, some of which were in the name of Prabhakar," the police officer added. Blinded by love, Joshilda used her technical knowledge to spread panic, blissfully unaware of the impact of her actions on innocent people who became unintentional targets due to hoax emails.



The police officer said Joshilda sent emails from anonymous accounts threatening to blow up the Narendra Modi Stadium, BJ Medical College, and at least two schools in Ahmedabad. "She allegedly sent emails to various locations in 11 other states also (besides Gujarat) timing them ahead of some religious processions or visits by VIPs," he said.

Police from various states coordinated with the cyber crime police of Ahmedabad. "The accused used virtual numbers to create fake email IDs and used the dark web," Singhal added. Explaining the virtual cat-and-mouse game, the police officer said Joshilda played her moves smartly and covered her virtual trail. However, a small mistake on her part led investigators to her. "We were tracking her for a long time. She was very smart and didn't reveal her virtual trail, but due to a small mistake of hers, we tracked her and caught her from her house in Chennai," Singhal said. He said police recovered significant digital and paper evidence against Joshilda. "We can say that we have busted a big module," the police officer exclaimed.

The investigation stemmed from an FIR registered at Sarkhej police station in Ahmedabad after a thra school received a threat mailune 3, 2025. In the mail, the sender stated she was "going to blast the bomb in your school to bring police attention about the rapist who raped the girl in Lemon Tree Hotel in Hyderabad in 2023 (sic)". The accused sent 13 threat emails to Narendra Modi Stadium, four to Geneva Liberal School, three to Divya Jyoti School and one to BJ Medical College, police said.

Apart from this, emails threatening bomb blasts were also sent to target locations in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Bihar, Telangana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana, police said. "Bomb successfully planted in Narendra Modi Stadium. Save the stadium if you can," reads one such mail. Another mail sent to BJ Medical College after the Air India crash stated: "I think now you know power. Like we sent you mail yesterday we crashed the Air India plane with our former CM. We know the police would have thought that the plane crash was a hoax and ignored it. Well done to our pilot. Now you know we are not playing. Now you know".