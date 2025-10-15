Chennai’s major water reservoirs near full capacity as heavy rain boosts inflows

Chennai, Oct 15 With continuous rain and increased inflow from catchment areas, Chennai’s key drinking water reservoirs are rapidly approaching full capacity, raising hopes for a strong water supply position for the city in the months ahead.

According to data from the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department, the Poondi, Puzhal, Chembarambakkam, Red Hills, and Cholavaram reservoirs -- which together cater to Chennai’s drinking water needs -- are now holding 8.328 thousand million cubic feet (TMC ft) of water against their combined capacity of 11.757 TMC ft, representing a healthy 70.9 per cent storage level.

Among them, the Puzhal lake, one of Chennai’s main sources, has reached a water level of 20.11 ft, close to its full capacity of 21.20 ft. The current storage is 3.034 TMC ft, or 91.9 per cent of its total capacity. The lake is receiving an inflow of 210 cubic feet per second (cusecs), with an almost equal discharge of 209 cusecs.

The Cholavaram reservoir, however, remains relatively low, with a water level of 4.58 feet (against a maximum of 18.86 feet) and a storage of 0.181 TMC ft, which is 16.7 per cent of its full capacity. It currently receives 20 cusecs and discharges six cusecs.

At Chembarambakkam, the water level stands at 17.96 feet, holding 2.126 TMC ft, or 58.3 per cent of capacity. The lake is receiving 705 cusecs of inflow and releasing 195 cusecs towards Metro Water, SIPCOT, and irrigation channels.

The Poondi reservoir is holding 2.559 TMC ft at a level of 33.13 feet, which represents 79.2 per cent of its storage capacity. Inflow is 1,390 cusecs, while discharge stands at 787 cusecs.

The Red Hills reservoir (also known as Thervoy Kandigai) is currently at 34.41 feet, storing 0.428 TMC ft, or 85.6 per cent of its total capacity, with a discharge of 17 cusecs. Officials confirmed that 3.272 TMC ft of Krishna water has reached Chennai so far, with 297 cusecs being released at a level of 1.15 metres.

While Poondi and Puzhal are nearly full, Chembarambakkam is moderately filled, and only Cholavaram remains low.

With the northeast monsoon yet to peak, Chennai’s overall water situation looks considerably stable this season, the officials said.

