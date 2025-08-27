Chennithala alleges Rs 250 crore commission deal in Ambulance project by Kerala CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 27 Senior Congress legislator and CWC member Ramesh Chennithala has alleged that a commission scam exceeding Rs 250 crore took place in the 108 ambulance service project during the first Pinarayi Vijayan government (2016-21).

He released documents on Wednesday claiming that the then Chief Minister and the then Health Minister were complicit in the irregularities.

According to Chennithala, in 2019, the state cabinet granted a special approval to award a five-year contract worth Rs 517 crore to Secunderabad-based multinational company GVK EMRI for operating 315 ambulances, later raised to 316.

The decision was taken even though GVK was the sole bidder after another competitor was disqualified and the first tender was scrapped.

“The cabinet bent rules to approve the inflated bid without scrutiny, causing a loss of at least Rs 250 crore to the exchequer,” said Chennithala, who during that period was the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly.

“In stark contrast, the same company has now quoted just Rs 293 crore for operating 335 ambulances, including 14 advanced life support vehicles and six neonatal ambulances, for the 2025-2030 period. This bid is nearly 43 per cent lower than the previous contract despite a 30 per cent rise in fuel and spare parts costs over five years and an increase in the number of vehicles,” added Chennithala.

He questioned how the company could now manage more ambulances at half the earlier cost unless the previous deal was inflated to accommodate massive kickbacks.

“Who pocketed the commission? The Chief Minister and then Health Minister must explain their role in this daylight robbery,” said Chennithala.

The Congress leader further pointed out that awarding the 2019 contract without competitive bidding was highly irregular.

“This is not an isolated case. Just like in KIIFB and K-FON, the government has made corruption the norm. Wherever you touch, there is a scam,” he added.

Chennithala demanded a comprehensive investigation into the 108 ambulance project and other major contracts signed during the LDF government’s tenure.

“A project’s total cost cannot be siphoned off as commission. The people of Kerala deserve transparency. The Chief Minister and former Health Minister are morally and politically bound to clarify,” he asserted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor