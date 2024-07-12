Chennithala to Youth Cong: Don’t be slack after LS victory, work for Maha Assembly polls

Mumbai, July 12 AICC General Secretary, Ramesh Chennithala, on Friday called upon party workers not to get complacent after the recent victory in the Lok Sabha elections and work even harder for the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Making some blunt remarks, he said that though Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Congress have got very good results in the LS polls, “the next battle for the Assembly is not going to be an easy one.”

“The Congress has emerged as the biggest party in the state now. But we still have to work aggressively for the forthcoming Assembly elections. Don’t become slack and start working hard from today itself,” exhorted Chennithala.

Holding a review meeting of the Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress, Chennithala said that the role of the youth wing was crucial to strengthen the party organisation at all levels.

“The Youth Congress has a long tradition and a major responsibility in elections. They shoulder the work of the party including the field work and door-to-door campaigns to bring the voters to the polling stations. Barely 90 days are left for the Assembly elections and they must become active right away,” he urged the young brigade.

This would include holding meetings in the six divisions, district, block, panchayat and booth-level in the state, planning campaigns and programmes to convey the party’s ideology to the masses.

Contending that the ordinary people are with the MVA and there are clear indicators that they want change, he said this “will require a struggle as victory won’t be easy.”

He also assured that the demands of the youth to give them more representation or field new faces in the Assembly elections would be considered, with the chief criteria being the winning potential of each candidate.

“Now, PM Narendra Modi’s acceptance is waning while Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s popularity is soaring. If the Congress flag is hoisted in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana, it will shake the Delhi throne,” declared Chennithala.

Besides Chennithala, top party leaders like Indian Youth Congress President, BV Srinivas, State Youth Congress chief Kunal Raut, state General Secretary Brij Dutt, Krishna Allavaru, Siddharth Hattiambire, Shrikrishna Sangle, MP Chandrakant Handore and others also attended or spoke at the detailed review.

