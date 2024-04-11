Chhagan Bhujbal refutes reports of contesting from Nashik on 'lotus' symbol

Mumbai, April 11 Even though the MahaYuti partners in Maharashtra -- the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP -- are yet to arrive at an understanding on the candidate for the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency, state minister and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday denied reports of contesting the seat on BJP’s lotus symbol.

Bhujbal, who has not hidden his desire to contest the Nashik seat, made it clear that he will fight only on the party's clock symbol.

"I have had a word with party President Ajit Pawar and Working President Praful Patel for the nomination from Nashik," said Bhujbal, as he called the reports claiming he will contest from Nashik on the lotus symbol 'completely false' and 'incorrect'.

"Ajit Pawar has already staked the party’s claim on the Nashik seat, and a final decision will be taken by the MahaYuti leaders," he added.

Bhujbal’s remarks are important, especially when the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is not ready to leave the Nashik seat where its sitting MP Hemant Godse has already launched his campaign.

Shinde has also assured Godse, who recently put up a show of strength demanding renomination, that he will take every step to protect the party's interests.

On the other hand, a section of BJP leaders is pressing hard to get the Nashik seat in its quota, citing its strength in the form of over 100 former corporators from the Nashik Municipal Corporation and the Trimbakeshwar civic body.

There are about 6.50 lakh OBC, 5.50 lakh Maratha, and 3 lakh tribal voters in Nashik.

A prominent OBC leader, Bhujbal hopes to garner the votes from the community members in addition to the support of the traditional BJP followers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor