Chhagan Bhujbal to contest from Nashik on 'clock' symbol: NCP conveys to BJP

Mumbai, April 5 The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has conveyed to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that the NCP is keen to contest the Nashik Lok Sabha seat on its poll symbol 'clock'.

The NCP has also made it clear that senior minister Chhagan Bhujbal will be its candidate from Nashik.

A senior NCP leader said, "During his meeting with BJP's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday night, NCP President Ajit Pawar strongly pleaded for an early decision on the party's claim over the Nashik seat. He also sought the intervention of Fadnavis to hold talks with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, so that the party can formally announce Chagan Bhujbal’s nomination from Nashik."

The NCP’s move comes at a time when the Shiv Sena is reluctant to forego its claim over the Nashik seat, especially with sitting Sena MP Hemant Godse having already launched his campaign.

Hemant Godse, who recently put up a show of strength seeking renomination, has urged CM Shinde to not only retain the Nashik seat, but also field him from there.

However, a final decision on this count is still pending.

Meanwhile, Bhujbal said, "I am ready to contest (from Nashik) if the party nominates me. I am also confident of winning the seat. And if I don’t get the ticket, I will work for the MahaYuti candidate’s victory."

However, BJP sources have reportedly informed CM Shinde about a negative poll survey in case Godse is renominated from Nashik.

At the same time, the BJP has also said that the Nashik seat can be retained by the MahaYuti if Bhujbal, who is a veteran OBC leader and the founder of Samata Parishad, is nominated from there.

This is because there are over six lakh OBCs, five lakh Marathas, 3.5 lakh Muslims, and voters from other communities, including Brahmins and backward classes, in Nashik.

The BJP leadership has communicated to both the Shiv Sena and the NCP that Bhujbal has bright poll prospects as he would be in a position to get votes not only from the OBCs, but also from other communities while playing up the development plank and the 'Modi Ki Guarantee' card.

Incidentally, three BJP legislators have also extended their support to Bhujbal after strongly opposing Godse’s renomination fearing his defeat.

The BJP also feels that since the name of Nashik has been derived from the Hindu epic Ramayana, voters can be approached in a big way riding on the Ram Mandir wave, especially during the coming Ramnavami celebrations.

Polling in Nashik is slated for May 20, and the results will be out on June 4.

