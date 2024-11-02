Bihar's Chhath Puja Festival 2024: Frustration Grows as Overcrowded Trains and Buses Struggle to Meet Demand

As Bihar’s Chhath festival approaches, people from across India are making their way back to their villages, creating a massive rush in transportation. Bihar-bound trains are packed to capacity, with crowded stations and cramped conditions affecting all classes, including sleeper and third AC. To complicate matters, several special trains have been delayed by hours, leaving frustrated passengers anxious to reach home in time for the festival. Despite Indian Railways running additional trains to manage the festive demand, they are struggling to accommodate the sheer number of travelers.

Private bus operators are stepping in to fill the gap, profiting from the situation by charging exorbitant fares. Buses from cities like Delhi and Mumbai to North Bihar destinations, including Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga, are reportedly running at full capacity, with fares significantly higher than usual. Scenes at railway stations in Bihar, particularly in Patna, reflect a mix of relief and exhaustion. Passengers, eager to return home for Chhath, recount the challenges they faced en route. Trains from Delhi, Mumbai, and Gujarat are overloaded, making it difficult for the elderly, women, and children to navigate the crowded coaches. Many passengers have even abandoned their journeys midway, overwhelmed by the conditions.

Indian Railways has increased the number of trains this year. According to East Central Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Saraswati Chandra, a total of 7,296 special train trips are being run nationwide for the festive season, compared to 4,500 last year. Within East Central Railway’s jurisdiction, 5,088 trips had already been made by November 1, up from 2,121 last year. The railway continues to add special trains, particularly on Saturdays, to ease the burden.

Also Read: ‘BJP states copying our model,’ claims Karnataka Dy CM amid criticism over ‘unrealistic’ promises

Yet, limited train availability is pushing many to opt for buses, where private operators are capitalizing on the demand. Passengers report paying as much as Rs 4,000 for a journey from Delhi to Muzaffarpur, often forced to sit on benches instead of seats due to overcrowding. Many of these buses lack proper permits, raising safety concerns. Travelers describe harrowing experiences as they remain determined to reach home for Chhath despite all the inconveniences. Chhath is a revered festival celebrated across Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh, dedicated to the Sun God and involving rigorous rituals, fasting, and offerings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor