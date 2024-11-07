Chhath Ghats ready to welcome worshippers for first Arghya in Patna

Patna, Nov 7 The Chhath festival in Patna is truly a remarkable sight, especially along the Ganga Ghats, where the city comes alive with vibrant decorations and spiritual energy. Thursday marks the third day of this four-day festival, dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

The evening prayers will be a major highlight as thousands of devotees gather to offer Arghya (prayers) to the setting Sun, a central ritual of Chhath.

The Ganga Ghats in Patna — particularly Collectorate Ghat, Bans Ghat, JP Setu Eastern Ghat, Digha Ghat, Pahalwan Ghat, Anta Ghat, Dujra Ghat, Mahendru Ghat, and Gai Ghat — are among the most popular spots for the rituals.

Each year, these Ghats draw large crowds of worshippers and visitors, with around 12 to 15 lakh people expected this year alone.

The district administration has stepped up preparations to ensure safety and manage the massive influx, especially given the high turnout last year.

This evening’s event holds added significance with dignitaries like Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, and BJP National President JP Nadda expected to observe the proceedings while riding on steamers from Danapur to Patna City in the Ganga River.

In addition to the 108 Ghats along the Ganga, around 60 ponds and parks in Patna have been beautifully decorated and set up for Chhath rituals.

This event underscores the cultural and spiritual essence of Chhath in Bihar, as it brings families and communities together in reverence for nature, with a special focus on gratitude for sunlight and water that sustain life.

For the Chhath Mahaparv celebrations in Patna, extensive security and logistical arrangements have been made to ensure the safety and smooth experience for the large number of devotees gathering at the Ganga Ghats.

High-level officers, from Superintendent of Police (SP) to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), have been deployed to oversee security.

Specifically, 20 senior officers are stationed in Patna, complemented by 35 companies of the Bihar Special Security Police Force and three companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at critical locations.

Additionally, 1,275 police Sub-Inspectors who are currently in training at the Bihar Police Academy have been temporarily deputed to their respective districts for the occasion.

Similarly, 2,450 trainee constables from the Police Training College (PTC) have been assigned across various districts, including Patna, to bolster security efforts.

These measures by the Nitish government reflect a commitment to both cleanliness and security to facilitate a safe and spiritually fulfilling experience, not only in Patna but also in other parts of state where Chhath sees large crowds.

To ensure public safety, the district administration has issued an advisory with important guidelines for devotees, urging special attention to children and the elderly.

Parents are advised to place identification details (such as name, address, and mobile number) in the pockets of children to prevent any issues in case of separation in the crowd.

Additionally, firecracker use is prohibited, and the public is encouraged to report any unclaimed or suspicious items immediately.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is personally monitoring all preparations and has provided guidance following his inspection of the Ganga Ghats.

To further secure the river area, divers are stationed to monitor the safety of worshippers standing in the water during the rituals.

Magistrates and security personnel are stationed at all major locations to maintain order and respond to any potential emergencies, ensuring a peaceful and devotional Chhath Mahaparva for all.

