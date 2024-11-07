Chhath Puja 2024: 4-Day Bank Holiday Announced in These States

On the auspicious occassion of Chhath Puja this year banks in several states will observe a four-day holiday period starting from November 7th to November 10th. This is due to the observance of Chhath Puja on November 7th and 8th, followed by the weekend on November 9th (Saturday) and November 10th (Sunday). Banks nationwide will be closed during this time, as November 9th is the second Saturday and November 10th is a Sunday. Specifically, on November 7, Bihar, Delhi, Jharkhand, and West Bengal will have holidays for Chhath Puja, while on November 8th, banks in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya will be closed for the Morning Arghya and Wangala Festival celebrations related to Chhath.

Holiday Schedule for Chhath Puja 2024

November 7 (Thursday): Banks will be closed on the evening of Chhath Puja Arghya in Bihar, Delhi, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

November 8 (Friday): Banks will remain closed for the Chhath Morning Arghya/Wangala Festival in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya.

Other Bank Holidays

November 9 (Saturday): Banks will be closed on the second Saturday of the month.

November 10 (Sunday): Banks will be closed as per the usual Sunday closure.

In other states, banks will operate as usual on November 7 and 8. Locations such as Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Mumbai, and several others are not observing a holiday for Chhath Puja, as per the RBI's 2024 holiday list. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a list of 12 holidays for November 2024, which includes religious festivals, regional events, Sundays, weekends, and other reasons.

Additional bank holidays are slated later in November. On November 15, banks will close in Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and other regions for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartik Purnima, and Rahas Purnima. Banks will also observe holidays on November 18 for Kanakdas Jayanti and on November 23 for Seng Kutsnem.