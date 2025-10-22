Chhath Puja 2025: Indian Railways to Run 1,500 Special Trains to Cater Chhath Festive Rush

Indian Railways continues to play a vital role in connecting people across the nation, especially during the festive season. As travel surges ahead of the Chhath festivities, Railways are going the extra mile to ensure that every traveller reaches their destination safely and comfortably. In addition to the regular train services, 1500 special trains will be run during the next five days with an average of 300 specials per day. With the efficient arrangements, enhanced passenger services, and a commitment to convenience and care, Indian Railways is ensuring that every passenger during his or her rail journey during the festive season is served well. Besides Regular trains, 4,493 Special train trips in the last 21 Days, averaging 213 trips daily, helped the passengers reach home safely for Diwali festivities.

For the upcoming Chhath Puja and ongoing Diwali season this year, Indian Railways is running a robust special train schedule to manage the festive travel rush. Over a duration of 61 days, from 1st October to 30th November 2025, more than 12,000 special trains are being operated across the country. So far, a total of 11,865 trips (916 trains) have been notified, including 9,338 reserved and 2,203 unreserved trips. This marks a significant increase from last year, when 7,724 Puja and Diwali special trains were run, reflecting Indian Railways’ continued commitment to ensuring smooth and convenient travel during the festive season.

We facilitated over 36,000 passengers at Udhna Station on 19th October 2025, which is about 50% increase compared to the same day in 2024.



On 19th October 2025, Indian Railways facilitated over 36,000 passengers at Udhna Station — a 50% increase from the same day in 2024. All passengers boarded trains by 4 PM, reaching home in time to celebrate Diwali with their families. To manage the surge, coordinated efforts were made to control crowds. A dedicated holding area and numerous ticket counters were set up for passenger convenience. Over the last five days, more than 1.2 lakh people travelled from Udhna.

Passengers praised Indian Railways for the better experience they felt this time. One Passenger who shared his experience for cleanliness, safety, and overall upkeep of Jabalpur Railway Station, highlighted well-maintained platforms, organized premises & improved hygiene standards.

A passenger travelling from Bengaluru to Kolkata praised Indian Railways for its clean coaches, courteous staff, and efficient service during the festive rush.

Madan Kumar Yadav praised the impressive railway system, online ticketing, and orderly queueing at the station. He also appreciated the RPF's vigilance in ensuring passenger safety and seat allocation during the festive travel rush.

At Ahmedabad Railway Station, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) provided special assistance to disabled and sick passengers, ensuring their safe and comfortable boarding onto trains.

Through its extensive network, dedicated workforce & passenger-centric approach, Indian Railways continues to uphold its commitment to serve every traveller with efficiency and care. From running additional trains to ensuring cleanliness, safety, and timely operations, every effort is being made to provide seamless travel during the festive rush. The proactive measures and dedication of Railway staff reflect the organisation’s resolve to make travel during this festive season safe, reliable, and well-coordinated for all passengers across the country.