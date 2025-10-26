Chhath Puja is most beautiful example of India's social unity, says PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi, Oct 26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt wishes on Sunday for the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja, praising the festival as a "beautiful example" of India's social unity, where individuals from all sections of society come together to pray.

The four-day festival of faith and devotion, Chhath Puja, began on Saturday with the sacred ritual of 'Nahay-Khaay'. Dedicated to the Sun god, the festival celebrates the harmony between nature and humanity, embodying purity, gratitude, and discipline.

On Sunday, people are celebrating the second day of the festival, known as 'Kharna'. During this day, devotees fast from sunrise to sunset, refraining from both food and water. The fast is broken only after making offerings to the Sun God at sunset.

Addressing the 127th episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "The entire country is now filled with the joy of festivals. We all celebrated Diwali a few days back, and now a large number of people are busy with Chhath Puja. 'Thekua' is being prepared in homes, ghats are being adorned everywhere, and markets are abuzz with excitement. A blend of devotion, warmth and tradition can be seen everywhere."

Praising the devotion, he said, "The way women who observe the Chhath fast prepare for this festival with dedication and sincerity is truly inspiring in itself."

The Prime Minister also drew a parallel between the Chhath Puja and the "deep unity" within the society.

"The great festival of Chhath is a reflection of the deep unity between culture, nature and society. At the Chhath Ghats, people from every section of society stand together. This scene is the most beautiful example of India's social unity," he said.

He also urged the people to join the festivities and said, "Wherever you are in the country or the world, if you ever get a chance, do take part in the Chhath festival and experience this unique celebration yourself."

"I bow down to Chhati Maiya. I extend my best wishes for the great festival of Chhath to all the countrymen, especially the people of Bihar, Jharkhand and Purvanchal (eastern Uttar Pradesh)," PM Modi added.

Mass gatherings are expected across various bathing ghats across the country, where thousands of devotees will participate in the rituals with unwavering faith.

With roots tracing back to the Satyuga and Dwapara Yuga, Chhath Puja is regarded as one of the oldest forms of Sun worship. Devotees observe strict fasting, abstaining from food and water for extended periods to express devotion and seek blessings of prosperity, health, and happiness. Worshipping Surya during Chhath is believed to dispel negativity and usher in peace and positivity.

Chhath Puja is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, primarily observed in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. It is also celebrated in parts of Nepal and among Indian communities across the world.

