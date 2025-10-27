Chhath symbol of India’s social unity: CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, Oct 27 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the great festival of people’s faith, Chhath Puja, is not only a medium of spiritual upliftment but also a symbol of social unity, ancient Indian heritage, and harmony with nature.

CM Yogi Adityanath attended the grand event organised at the Chhath Ghat on the banks of the Gomti River at Laxman Mela Ground. During the programme, he enjoyed Chhath songs and unveiled the Bhojpuriya Sandesh souvenir.

Addressing the devotees in Bhojpuri, the Chief Minister filled the atmosphere with enthusiasm. He said that no drainage or sewer from Lucknow will flow into the Gomti River; the Gomti will be pure between Pilibhit and Ghazipur.

CM Yogi said that the great festival of Chhath connects the Bhojpuri community living across the world with the path of self-purification and public welfare.

Extending his greetings in Bhojpuri, he said, "Chhath Maiya ke kripa sabke upar banal rahe, sabhan logan ke parivaar me sukh, samriddhi aur khushhaali rahe. Ekre khaatin hum Chhathi Mai se aashirvaad maangat aani. Jitna log vrat baate, uhe khatir hum Chhathi Mai se aashirvaad maangat baani ki sabke Bhagwati unke sapne ke poora karen."

CM Yogi said that this festival represents India’s ancient heritage and teaches harmony with nature. Appreciating the four days of rigorous devotion, especially the penance of women, he said that the festival is linked to family prosperity and public welfare.

The Chief Minister said that this tradition, which has persisted since ancient times, has now spread across India. From eastern Uttar Pradesh to western regions, millions of devotees are participating.

Giving the example of Ghaziabad and Noida, he said that from 50,000 to 1,00,000 devotees are celebrating Chhath there.

CM Yogi said that there is no temple, pond, or lake where devotees are not connected. This unity is not only cultural but also sends a message of national solidarity. He said that this festival connects us and strengthens social bonds.

CM Yogi said that no country can develop until its citizens are connected with their national duties. Linking the Swachh Bharat Mission to Chhath, he said that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this campaign, launched in 2014, has become the foundation of environmental protection.

CM Yogi urged people to stop the reckless use of single-use plastic and polythene and to reduce waste.

He urged people to eliminate sources of pollution and avoid throwing waste into rivers or drains. If everyone follows this, more than half the problem will be solved.

He emphasised that cleanliness is not just the administration’s responsibility but also every citizen’s duty. Without citizens fulfilling their national duties, the nation cannot progress. Such collective effort, he said, will help realise the vision of a developed, self-reliant India.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that in the past two years, there were complaints of low water levels and foul smell in the Gomti River, but this time, due to the efforts of the administration, the irrigation department, the municipal corporation, and volunteer organisations, the situation has improved.

He said that meetings were held a month ago, and the Akhil Bhartiya Bhojpuri Samaj conducted a cleanliness drive. As a result, the Gomti's water is now clean and adequate.

He said that if the water offered in ritual (arghya) is not pure, how can God accept it? Just as the place of worship must be clean, the river must also be clean.

CM Yogi said, "Within one to one and a half years, no drainage or sewer from Lucknow will flow into the Gomti. The river will be pure and uninterrupted between Pilibhit and Ghazipur."

He appealed to devotees to conduct a cleanliness drive on Tuesday morning after the festival. This is a national duty and the responsibility of every resident of Lucknow and the state.

In the programme, the CM praised the office-bearers of the Akhil Bhartiya Bhojpuri Samaj for taking the organisation to new heights despite challenges.

The Chief Minister mentioned the tradition of celebrating Chhath —from homes to riverbanks —and extended greetings to all, praying to Chhathi Maiya to fulfil everyone’s wishes and bring happiness and prosperity to families and society.

On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Mayor Sushma Kharwal, President of the Akhil Bhartiya Bhojpuri Samaj Prabhunath Rai, former Secretary to the Prime Minister of Mauritius Suresh Rambaran, and several local public representatives and officials were present.

