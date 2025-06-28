Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Crime: Singer Sangeetatai Pawar Brutally Murdered in Vaijapur Ashram; Police Launch Manhunt

A wave of shock has swept through Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar following the discovery of a woman's body at an ashram located in Chinchadgaon in the Vaijapur taluka. The deceased has been identified as a woman kirtankar (devotional singer), and police investigations have revealed that she was brutally murdered by being bludgeoned with stones. A case has been registered against an unknown individual, and police have initiated a detailed investigation.

The victim has been identified as Maharaj H.B.P. Sangeetatai Pawar. The news that Sangeetatai was murdered inside the ashram has caused widespread panic and outrage across Vaijapur and the surrounding region of Sambhajinagar. Upon receiving the information, Vaijapur police promptly reached the scene, conducted a panchnama (official inspection), and sent the body for post-mortem at the government hospital.

A case has been filed against unidentified individuals. Key questions remain unanswered — why was Sangeetatai killed, and who is behind this heinous act? Police are actively investigating and interrogating the ashram staff and other individuals. Vaijapur police have expressed confidence that the perpetrator will soon be apprehended and the motive uncovered.



