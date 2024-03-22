Chhatrapati scions vie to enter Lok Sabha via Kolhapur, Satara seats

Mumbai, March 22 As the clock ticks away for the polls, at least two descendants of the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are likely to contest from Kolhapur and Satara, the two royal seats of the erstwhile Maratha empire, generating excitement among the ordinary folks.

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has taken the early lead by fielding Chhatrapati Shrimant Shahu Maharaj -- the 12th direct descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj -- from Kolhapur, on a Congress ticket. The gentle-looking, 76-year old scion is the grandson of the great reformer, Chhatrapati Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, a democrat and an associate of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Interacting with the media a day after the Congress announced his candidature, Chhatrapati Shrimant Shahu Maharaj beamed and said that he was entering the fray only because the electorate wanted him to contest.

In fact, a few days ago -- when it became clear that Chhatrapati would be entering the poll battle -- his son Yuvraj Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, the 13th direct descendant of the founder of the Maratha Empire, gracefully bowed out of the Kolhapur election race.

Yuvraj Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, a former President-nominated Rajya Sabha Member, was also hoping to enter the poll fray in Kolhapur, but magnanimously withdrew in favour of his 'revered father', earning laurels from the electorate and the local political bigwigs.

The Chhatrapati Prince also publicly declared that he would work hard till the very end to ensure his father's victory along with the workers of the Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT)-Nationalist Congress Party (SP) and other parties, virtually making it a 'done and won' seat for the MVA.

In the neighbouring Satara, Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhonsle, the 13th direct descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is keen to contest the seat which he lost in 2019 Lok Sabha bypolls.

Chhatrapati Bhonsle, who was formerly a two-time (undivided) NCP MP from Satara, abruptly resigned and vacated the Lok Sabha seat to join the Bharatiya Janata Party and contested the by-election held the same year on a BJP ticket.

However, NCP (SP) President Sharad Pawar fielded a senior leader and veteran bureaucrat, Shriniwas D. Patil, plus vigorously campaigned for him -- once even in cold pouring rains -- that not only won him admiration, but rained votes for his nominee that helped trounce the royal contender Chhatrapati Bhonsle. After the embarrassing defeat in the 2019 Satara bypolls, the BJP made Chhatrapati Bhonsle a Rajya Sabha Member, but now is desirous of entering the Lok Sabha again from Satara.

Nevertheless, the ruling ally Shiv Sena Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reportedly has some different plans -- and a candidate -- up his white shirt sleeve, even as hectic politicking has started in both the majestic constituencies.

