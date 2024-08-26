Chhatrapati Shivaji statue collapsed due to gusty winds: Maha CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai, Aug 26 Amid a scathing attack by the opposition in Maharashtra following the collapse of a 35-feet Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said the statue came down due to strong and gusty winds.

"The statue was erected by the Indian Navy and not by the state government. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is our idol and his statue is our identity. The design of the statue was also prepared by the Navy itself. After hearing the news that the statue had collapsed, I contacted the District Collector who told me that when the incident took place, a gusty wind with a speed of 45 kmph was blowing in that area, which damaged the statue," he said.

The Chief Minister further said: "I want to assure everyone that Navy officials will go there on Tuesday. Sindhudurg district Guardian Minister Ravindra Chavan, who is state public work minister, will also be reaching the spot. Naval officers, and state government officials will inspect the memorial tomorrow. The work of rebuilding the full-length statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be started from tomorrow itself... once again, you will see Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue standing resplendent and strong in the same place."

Shinde expressed strong displeasure over Shiv Sena-UBT legislator Vaibhav Naik's move to vandalise the PWD office after the statue collapsed.

"All I can say is that we will rebuild this statue immediately. However, no one needs to take the law into their own hands. Everyone should maintain law and order in the state. No one has the right to take the law into their hands. I would only appeal to all to cooperate in maintaining peace and order in the state," he said.

Earlier, Congress, NCP-SP and Shiv Sena-UBT blamed the state government for the collapse of the statue which they claimed was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in haste.

NCP-SP state president Jayant Patil held the state government responsible, saying that it paid little attention to the quality of work.

"It only focused on conducting an event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited to unveil the statue. The Maharashtra government only issues new tenders, accepts commissions and gives contracts accordingly," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor