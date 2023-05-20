Chhattisgarh: 10 jawans injured after storm hits CRPF camp in Jagdalpur

May 20, 2023

Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 20 : Ten jawans were injured after strong wind hit Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur district on Friday, officials said.

"Roofs of several barracks in CRPF battalion camp damaged due to strong wind in Jagdalpur. 10 jawans have been injured and are undergoing treatment", Vishal Vaibhav, Deputy Commandant, CRPF told ANI.

The officer further said that a detailed assessment of the damage caused in the incident is yet to be done.

"A detailed assessment of the damage caused in this incident has not been done yet, but there has been a loss of about Rs 30 lakh", the officer said.

