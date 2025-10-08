Chhattisgarh: 16 Maoists with combined bounty of Rs 70 lakh surrender in Narayanpur

Raipur, Oct 8 In a major breakthrough for the ongoing campaign to eradicate Naxalites, sixteen Maoists, including seven women, surrendered before the police and paramilitary forces in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Wednesday.

The surrendered individuals carried a combined bounty of Rs 70 lakh and included several high-ranking members of the banned outfit, such as the Deputy Commander of PLGA Military Company No. 1, members of the North Bureau Technical Team, Mad Division Stop Team, and other militia and party cadres, officials said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The surrendered Maoists took an oath to join the mainstream and were each given an incentive cheque of Rs 50,000 under the Chhattisgarh government’s Naxal rehabilitation policy. They will also be provided with all facilities promised under the scheme to help them reintegrate into society.

The surrender took place in the presence of Superintendent of Police Robinson Guria (IPS), along with senior officers from the ITBP, BSF, and district police. Among those present were Roshan Singh Aswal, Commandant of the 38th Battalion ITBP, Mohammad Israel, Commandant of BSF Sector Headquarters, BS Chandel and NS Kutiyal from the 133rd Battalion, and several other senior officials.

During interrogation, the surrendered cadres revealed disturbing details about the internal workings of the Maoist organisation. They accused top Maoist leaders of exploiting local tribals by feeding them false promises of justice, equality, and protection of land and resources.

They described how women Maoists were subjected to severe physical and mental abuse, often treated as personal slaves by senior leaders who lured them with dreams of urban life and foreign settlement, the statement said.

The surrender was prompted by growing disillusionment with the Maoist ideology and increasing pressure from security forces, who have intensified their presence in remote and sensitive areas through the establishment of new camps. The surrendered cadres cited atrocities, discrimination by outside Maoists, and violence against local tribals as key reasons for abandoning the movement.

Among the prominent names were Podiya Markam alias Ratan, Deputy Commander of PLGA Military Company No. 1, and Manoj Dugga alias Shankar, a member of the same unit, both carrying rewards of Rs 8 lakh. Others included Sumitra Kursam, Madda Kunjam, Ravi Vadde, Kare Korram, Vanila Farsa, Shri Gawade, Budhu Usendi, and Somlo Kashyap, with rewards ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

With this latest development, the total number of surrendered Maoists in 2025 has reached 192, marking a significant milestone in the state’s efforts to restore peace and development in the region.

