Chhattisgarh: 2 charred to death after trucks collide head-on in Korba

Two truck drivers were charred to death after their vehicles collided head-on in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Friday.

"The accident took place at Urga-Risdi Bypass on Thursday night," said assistant sub inspector (ASI) of Civil Lines police station, Imran Khan.

"After learning about the accident, our homeguards rushed to the spot to carried out a rescue," the ASI added.

The bodies of the drivers stuck inside their cabins were estricated and sent for autopsy, informed the ASI.

In another incident on Thursday, at least eleven people were killed and several others injured after a pickup vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck in the Baloda Bazaar district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday.

"The pickup vehicle collided head-on with the truck. The incident took place at village Khamariya in the Bhatapara (rural) police station limits," sub-divisional police officer, Bhatapara, Siddhartha Baghel said.

He said the pickup truck was returning from a function when it was hit by a truck at Arjuni, leaving 11 persons dead and about 8 others injured.

"With the help of locals, the injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital while some were referred to Raipur for better medical assistance," said the officer.

Police said they registered a case in connection with the accident and a probe is underway, the SDOP informed.

In another incident, as many as 24 people died after a metal door overturned in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, said sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Gariaband, Bhupendra Sahu.

( With inputs from ANI )

