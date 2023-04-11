Chhattisgarh: 2 persons found dead near violence-hit Biranpur village

Bemetara (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 11 : Tension unfolded after clash at Biranpur village in Bemetara district of Chhattisgarh seems to be not settling soon as two more bodies with injuries from a neighbouring village adding to the ongoing controversy.

The bodies were recovered from village Korvai under Saja police station limits, said Bemetara Superintendent of Police (SP) Indira Kalyan Elesela.

Bodies of two unidentified persons were recovered from a village around 6-7 kilometres from village Biranpur, said the SP.

Police have sent the bodies for autopsy and launched a probe for their identification, said the SP, adding that police have launched a probe to find out if anyone is missing in the area.

Prima-facie investigation revealed head injuries on the bodies, but more clarity will be achieved after the arrival of the autopsy report, he added.

Meanwhile, Bemetara Collector P S Elma confirmed that the deceased persons were identified as Rahim Mohammed (55) and his son Idul Mohammad (35), residents of village Biranpur.

Notably, a youth identified as Bhuneswar Sahu (22) was killed after a clash between two communities took place in Biranpur village on April 8.

Acting on the incident, police launched a probe and arrested around a dozen of persons in connection with the incident.

Against the backdrop of the incident, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) called a statewide bandh on April 10. BJP state president for the Chhattisgarh unit Arun Sao supported by a mammoth crowd reached Saja with the demand to meet the family members of youths who died in the clash.

As Sao and his supporters were prevented to move forward, they staged a demonstration at Saja. Somehow, they reached Pipariya's turn wherein the mob turned violent and the mob started hurling stones leaving a young journalist injured.

Police somehow managed to control the situation by taking BJP leaders into custody.

Biranpur village has been transformed into a fortress with heavy deployment of security personnel, including armed personnel of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF).

On the third day after the incident, police deployment has been stepped up at the village Biranpur following anticipation about the unfolding of any untoward incident.

As a preventive measure, police officials and personnel from neighbour districts, including Raipur, have been roped in here to village Biranpur as a part of a foolproof security arrangement, said a police officer on the condition of not being quoted.

Moreover, police personnel equipped with teargas shells were also deployed at the village, the officer added.

