Chhattisgarh: 3 Killed, One Injured After Wall of Mittal Cold Storage Unit Collapses in Surajpur

A wall of Mittal Cold Storage and Price Agro Products collapsed on Saturday, trapping four workers of the storage in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district. According to the news agency IANS, three were killed and one was injured in the incident at the cold storage facility situated in Surajpur, Nayanpur village.

The incident was reported to have occurred in the morning on Saturday, when workers were working at the unit. Suddenly, the wall gave up killing three labourers in the incident and one sustained injuries, said Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shivani Jaiswal.

Surajpur, Chhattisgarh: A wall at Mittal Cold Storage collapsed, trapping four laborers. Three died, and one sustained injuries pic.twitter.com/uc62Za6JfR — IANS (@ians_india) December 13, 2025

Also Read | Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out at Palladium Business Hub in Chandkheda.

The injured person was rushed to the hospital for treatment and an investigation has been launched to determine the collapse that took place.

According to a police official, workers were storing harvested paddy in the cold storage when a portion of the wall collapsed in the Nayanpur industrial area in Surajpur district. Two workers were crushed to death on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries after he was pulled out from the debris.

The injured worker was admitted to the Surajpur District Hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical. Villagers protested at the site and demanded compensation to the families of the deceased workers. They also sought free education for their children below 18. While police personnel were deployed to maintain order.