Chhattisgarh: 45-day pregnant leopard dies in Dhamtari district
By ANI | Published: March 24, 2022 10:44 PM2022-03-24T22:44:53+5:302022-03-24T22:55:02+5:30
A 45-day pregnant leopard was found dead reportedly due to lung infection in Sonperi village of Chhatisgarh's Dhamtari district on Thursday, said a forest official.
"A 45-day pregnant leopard was found dead in the Sonepari village today. It seems that the female leopard died due to a lung infection. The body has been shifted to Raipur lab for forensic examination," informed Mayank Pandey, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO).
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
