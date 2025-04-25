Chhattisgarh: 51 People, Including 37 Children, Suffer From Food Poisoning After Eating at a Wedding

A shocking incident has come to light from the Korba district of Chhattisgarh, where 51 people had to be hospitalized after consuming food at a wedding. The 51 people included 37 children. After eating, they all fell seriously ill due to food poisoning. The police shared this information. An official stated that all the affected individuals were admitted to the Medical College Hospital in Korba for treatment. On Thursday night, a wedding ceremony was held in Pahari Para village, which falls under the Urga Police Station. After eating at the event, some guests began to feel uneasy and started vomiting, and they were also experiencing diarrhea.

According to Dr. Gopal Kanwar, the hospital superintendent, among those admitted were 14 girls, 23 boys, 11 women, and 3 men. The exact cause of the food poisoning is still unknown, and an investigation is underway.

In a related incident, people who attended a wedding procession in Rasoolpur Chansi village in the Ramgarhi area of the Jahangirabad Police Station suddenly fell ill during the night. Around 40 people experienced vomiting and discomfort, of whom 20 were admitted to the Jahangirabad Community Health Center, while the others were treated at a temporary health camp set up in the village. A team of 18 doctors was deployed to assist, after which the situation came under control.