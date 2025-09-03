Chhattisgarh Accident: 3 Killed, 22 Injured as Speeding Car Rams Ganesh Idol Immersion Procession in Jashpur

At least three people were killed and over 22 others were injured on Tuesday late at night, after a speeding, uncontrolled car struck a crowd of Ganesh idol immersion procession in the Jashpur area of Chhattisgarh. Injured were transported to Bagicha Hospital. Others, who received serious injuries, were referred to Ambikapur for further treatment.

Visuals From Accident Site

At the time of the accident, villagers of Jurudand which comes under the jurisdiction of Bagicha police station were Ganesh immersion possession was going on. After trampling the crowd, the driver of the Bolero vehicle was trying to flee from the spot, but people caught and thrashed him before handing him over to the police.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Seven-Storey Babylon Tower in Raipur.

The incident occurred last night at around 11 PM at Jurudand, which is within the Bagicha police station limits. The Collector, SP, and SDM were present at the scene. Further details awaited.