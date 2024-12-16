Chhattisgarh Accident: 6 Dead, 7 Injured as Truck Hits SUV on Bhanupratappur-Dallirajhara Road in Balod

At least six people were killed, and seven others were injured in the accident that occurred on Bhanupratappur-Dallirajhara Road in Balod district on Chhattisgarh in the early hours of Monday, December 16.

According to the news agency ANI, the road accident took place near Chourhapawad under Dondi Police station limits when an SUV coming from the opposite side was hit by a truck, leaving six dead on the spot and seven injured people were rushed to the Rajnandgaon Medical College and hospital for treatment.

Chhatisgarh | Six people died and seven others injured in a road accident in Balod district of Chhattisgarh. The mishap took place near Chourhapawad on Bhanupratappur-Dallirajhara road under Dondi Police station limits this morning. A truck hit the SUV comming from opposite… — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2024

Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Joshi said the accused truck fled the scene after the accident, and a search for him is underway.