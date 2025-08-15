Chhattisgarh Accident: Six Killed, One Injured in Car-Truck Collision in Rajnandgaon

Chhattisgarh Accident News: At least six people were killed and the driver seriously injured after a car collided with a truck on Friday, August 15, 2025. The accident occurred near Chichari Chauraha on the Mumbai-Howrah National Highway in Bagnadi police station area. According to reports, seven people were in the car, all traveling from Indore to Raipur via Rajnandgaon. The car was moving at high speed and swerved out of control after sudden braking. It then collided head-on with the oncoming truck.

The impact was so severe that the car was completely damaged. Police have sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem. The injured driver has been admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

Earlier in the day, in East Burdwan district of West Bengal, at least 10 people died and 35 others were injured when a bus carrying pilgrims crashed into a parked truck near Nala Ferry Ghat on National Highway 19. The bus was traveling from Gangasagar to Bihar and carried 45 passengers from Chiraisa Saraswa Ghat in the Matia Police Station area. Initial reports suggest the driver may have fallen asleep, causing the vehicle to lose control and hit the truck.

Local residents rushed to help the injured. Police teams arrived shortly after and began rescue operations. Several passengers trapped in the damaged bus were freed using special equipment. The injured were taken to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital. Doctors