Chhattisgarh Accident: Two Killed, 12 Students Injured After Truck Collides With Private Bus in Kondagaon

A accident occurred on Monday in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, where a private bus collided with a truck, resulting in the deaths of a teacher and a driver. Additionally, 12 students returning from a tour were injured. The incident took place near Chikalputi village on National Highway 30, falling under the jurisdiction of the City Kotwali police station, according to authorities.

"Students of a government school in Kevat Tola village from Mohla Manpur district had gone on a tour of Bastar and Dantewada districts in a hired private bus. "While returning, the bus collided with a truck around 2 AM, killing the driver and a teacher," a police official said, adding that 12 students were injured.

Police officers swiftly arrived at the scene and transported the injured children to Kondagaon District Hospital, with four of them reported to be in critical condition, an official stated. A case has been filed, and an investigation is currently ongoing.

कोंडागांव में स्कूली बस और ट्रक के बीच हुई सड़क दुर्घटना में वाहन चालक सहित एक शिक्षक के निधन की खबर अत्यंत दुःखद है।



बस में सवार स्कूली बच्चों में कुछ बच्चों के घायल होने की भी खबर है, जिनका इलाज जारी है। जिला प्रशासन को बेहतर चिकित्सकीय व्यवस्था के निर्देश दिए हैं।



Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his sorrow over the incident and instructed officials to ensure the injured receive the best possible medical care.

The news of the death of a teacher along with the driver in a road accident between a school bus and a truck in Kondagaon is extremely sad. There are reports of some school children travelling in the bus being injured, whose treatment is ongoing. The district administration has been instructed to make better medical arrangements. I pray to God for peace to the departed souls, to provide strength to the bereaved families and for the speedy recovery of the injured children, CM said in a post X.